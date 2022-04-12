Authorities searched for a gunman who shot a juvenile girl inside a mall in Victorville Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Mall of Victor Valley located at 14400 Bear Valley Rd.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said one person was shot inside the mall and was being transported to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department later identified the shooting victim as a juvenile girl.

The shooter has not yet been located, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Video from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence surrounding the shopping center.

Due to increased police activity near the mall, the Victor Valley Transit Authority temporarily suspended service for some of its routes in the area.

Check back for further details on this developing story.