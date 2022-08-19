The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Beverly Grove neighborhood Friday evening for a report of a shooting.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m., according to an LAPD spokesperson.

There were multiple crime scenes, including one near the intersection of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. At that scene, a black Cadillac SUV was seen with its doors open and debris near the sidewalk.

Law enforcement and fire personnel blocked off that area as part of the investigation.

A second crime scene location was reported at a gas station at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards near the Beverly Center.

Video from Sky5 showed the gas station taped off with crime tape and at least one person appeared to be handcuffed and detained.

It’s believed that the shooting itself took place at the gas station.

Check back for details on this developing story.