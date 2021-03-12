Authorities involved in pursuit in West Los Angeles area

Authorities are involved in a pursuit in the West Los Angeles neighborhood Friday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were scene following a pickup truck on Westholme Avenue just before 5 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling slowly down surface streets before driving over a median and then back onto a street.

The truck came to a stop near the intersection of Tennessee and Manning avenues but the driver did not immediately exit the vehicle.

Officers waited behind the doors of their patrol vehicles waiting for the driver to decide what to do.

A few minutes later, about 5:05 a.m., the passenger side door of the truck opened and a person exited the vehicle before running away.

The driver was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

It is unclear what the driver was initially wanted for.