Authorities are looking into what led up to the death of a baby in Covina early Sunday morning.

According to officials with the Covina Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of North Conwell Street around 6 a.m. and found an unresponsive child.

Assisting Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics performed CPR on the 2-month-old child, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was being watched by a babysitter while their mother was out of state, police said.

The exact cause of death has not been revealed, and officers are investigating to find out if the death was natural or because of neglect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

Mariela Gomez contributed to this report.