The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding and identifying a suspect in a theft in Westlake Village.

According to a release from LASD, the suspect stole multiple items from the Target store in Westlake Village and exited through a set of emergency exit doors.

A witness saw the suspect enter a Dodge minivan with the California license plate 7KGV479. (LASD)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.