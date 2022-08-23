More than 30 vehicles were impounded as part of a regional crackdown on street takeovers from Aug. 19-20, 2022 (Los Angeles Police Department)

Southern California law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers.

The LAPD announced Tuesday that, in addition to the 40 arrests, 82 citations were issued, 34 vehicles were impounded and “numerous” takeovers were either disrupted or stopped before they could get going.

Among those arrests included one person who was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder and another for possession of a loaded “ghost gun.” Ghost guns are unserialized guns that can be assembled from parts or kits and are virtually untraceable to law enforcement.

The operation was held on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said.

The Police Department did not specify what other law enforcement agencies participated the in the crackdown or where the alleged street takeovers were disrupted.

An attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles was shut down by LAPD officers on Friday night, although it’s unclear if that event was part of the greater operation.

“The collaborative efforts by everyone involved made an impact and sent a message—we will not condone this illegal and often deadly behavior,” the Police Department said on social media.