Homicide detectives with the Long Beach Police Department have opened a murder investigation after a man died after being involved in a physical altercation with his roommate early Monday morning.

The roommate, identified as Obed Placencia-Garcia, a 34-year-old Long Beach resident, is considered a suspect in the ongoing investigation. Garcia remained on the scene when authorities arrived.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of E. 17th Street and quickly located a man yelling for help. When officers arrived, the man was complaining about chest pains and having difficulty breathing, according to a news release.

Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly to render medical aid to the victim, who ultimately died at the scene, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Miguel Colin Garduno, a 64-year-old Long Beach resident.

Through a preliminary investigation, detectives found that the victim and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation in their shared residence before officers arrived on the scene.

Authorities believe the dispute was over money but are still investigating the incident.

An investigator from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner office arrived to collect the body and determined that Garduno sustained injuries to his upper body, allegedly due to the physical altercation he was involved in.

Garcia was transported to the Long Beach City Jail, where he was booked for murder and is being held on a $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Oscar Valenzuela at (562) 570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the P3 Tips” app, or by visiting the LA Crime Stoppers website.