Authorities prepare for L.A. protests after Louisville officers not charged with killing Breonna Taylor

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is preparing for protests in L.A. on Wednesday after a grand jury in Kentucky did not indict any of the three Louisville officers directly in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

By mid-afternoon, sheriff’s vehicles could be seen blocking off multiple roads in downtown Los Angeles to traffic, including the street in from of the Hall of Justice.

A large crowd was anticipated later in the day, with demonstrators who want to stand “in solidarity with Louisville and the family and friends of Breonna Taylor” encouraged to show up around 7 p.m. at Father Serra Park, located across from Union Station.

The local demonstration is set to come after a grand jury declined to charge two of the three ex-Louisville police officers who fired at Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong, with the Kentucky attorney general saying they were justified in using force to defend themselves.

One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments.

The decision on the charges came six months after Taylor was shot and killed in her home.