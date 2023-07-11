The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is pursuing an allegedly stolen Kia Soul near Compton Tuesday morning.

The silver vehicle spent time on surface streets in Compton, Bell Gardens, Commerce, Montebello and Pico Rivera while being pursued by multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Speeds have not been excessive, with the Soul traveling at 30 or 40 mph for much of the pursuit, which began just before 6:50 a.m.

At nearly half an hour into the pursuit, the Kia entered a residential area of Pico Rivera, passing by pedestrians and other vehicles who appeared unaware that the vehicle was the subject of a police pursuit.