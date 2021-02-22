Assault with a deadly weapon suspect detained following pursuit in South L.A.

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was in custody following a pursuit in South Los Angeles Monday night.

L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez confirmed that the chase involved an assault with a deadly weapon suspect. But he could not provide further details on the original assault incident, or on when and where the pursuit began.

Sky5 arrived above the chase shortly before 8:15 p.m., as the driver exited the eastbound 10 Freeway at Central Avenue and headed onto surface streets, weaving across the Central-Alameda, Historic South-Central and South Park neighborhoods.

At least seven police vehicles with sirens engaged were following in close pursuit.

Initially, the white sedan was maneuvering dangerously through intersections. But the car began traveling slowly and stopping at red lights as it wound around the area.

Additional police cars were stationed at some intersections, blocking traffic ahead of the pursuit.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., the pursuit vehicle stopped in the middle of the road at the corner of Wall and 46th streets.

Dozens of bystanders were out on the street nearby, many of them recording the incident unfolding on their phones just feet away from where officers were lined up.

The driver exited his car and surrendered to authorities, who took him into custody.

No further details were available.