Stolen box truck driver runs into L.A. River wash, hides in tunnel after pursuit ends in Burbank

A pursuit of a stolen box truck came to an end Monday morning when the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a Los Angeles River wash tunnel in Burbank. The driver was taken into custody a short time later.

The chase began about 5:17 a.m., although the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm where.

Sky 5 was over the pursuit as the driver travelled on the 5 Freeway near the downtown Los Angeles area about 5:45 a.m.

The truck exited the freeway on Riverside Drive with authorities still in pursuit. A short time later he returned to the 5 Freeway headed toward the Los Feliz area.

The driver again exited the freeway, this time at the Western offramp.

The truck was about to get on the 5 Freeway again when the driver turned onto a dirt bank and back onto city streets.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the truck came to a stop near the intersection of South Flower Street and West Verdugo Avenue in Burbank.

One person jumped out and ran away on foot carrying a backpack.

Sky5 video showed the suspect run into the Los Angeles River wash area below the street.

Officers then arrived at an area above the wash that looked down onto a tunnel the suspect entered.

It was unclear what the tunnel, which appears to go under the roadway, is used for.

Officers entered the tunnel a few minutes later to track down the suspect.

One person was taken into custody just after 6:15 a.m., the Police Department confirmed.