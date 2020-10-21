Driver, passenger surrender following pursuit in El Sereno area

Authorities were in pursuit of a fleeing driver in the El Sereno area Tuesday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase around 8:50 p.m., as the vehicle was making its way across surface streets in El Sereno.

Moments later, the sedan’s driver pulled over in the are of Guardia Avenue and surrendered to authorities. A passenger then emerged from the vehicle and was also detained.

Police could not immediately confirm where the pursuit began or what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

No further details were immediately available.