A white sedan led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Van Nuys on March 2, 2022. (KTLA)

Authorities pursued a driver in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night before the white sedan came to a stop in Van Nuys and the occupants fled.

The driver behaved erratically, with at least one collision involving another car, aerial footage showed.

Four people fled the vehicle on Gaviota Avenue near Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys, and two people were taken into custody shortly afterward.

A third person was also reportedly taken into police custody, with one suspect outstanding.