A driver was taken into custody in Acton after leading authorities on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon and for driving a stolen car, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

Sky5 was above the chase of the silver SUV just after 1 p.m.

LAPD started the pursuit and turned it over to the California Highway Patrol shortly after.

The driver was in Lancaster on the northbound 14 Freeway around 1:50 p.m. The vehicle briefly exited, knocked over a sign on the freeway entrance ramp while making a U-turn, and then got back on the 14 Freeway, going southbound this time.

The car appeared to be driving at excessive speeds, weaving around other vehicles.

“Those are very dangerous speeds he’s traveling at,” CHP officer Jose Barrios told KTLA.

The driver got out of the vehicle just after 2 p.m. and started running through brush along the side of the freeway.

Officers chased him on foot and took him into custody less than two minutes later.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.