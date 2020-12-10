Driver surrenders in Sylmar after leading authorities on high-speed pursuit

A driver surrendered to law enforcement after leading them on a high-speed pursuit in the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday night.

The vehicle was zooming northbound on the 405 Freeway near Granada Hills when Sky5 arrived above the scene at 11 p.m. The driver was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol.

The silver sedan made its way onto the 5 Freeway and exited sooner after.

CHP officers then attempted a PIT maneuver but the driver managed to flee.

The bumper of the vehicle appeared to be hanging off for several miles as the sedan continued to speed on surface streets.

The vehicle pulled over in a parking lot around 11:09 p.m. and surrendered to authorities in Sylmar.