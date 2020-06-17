Authorities pursue SUV driver in South L.A. area

Authorities were in pursuit of an SUV driver in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday evening.

The pursuit suspect was driving at slow speeds on surface streets from the Southeast L.A. area, into downtown and eventually South L.A., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver was slowed further by traffic.

At one point, ground units stopped pursuing the vehicle, but a California Highway Patrol helicopter appeared to still be tracking it.

Soon after, Sky5 also left the area.

It is unclear what the driver was wanted for.