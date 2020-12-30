Driver leads authorities on pursuit, ditches car and enters Canoga Park tunnel

A driver leading authorities on a pursuit jumped out of a vehicle, hopped over a fence and in a riverwash tunnel in Canoga Park Tuesday evening.

Sky5 was overhead as the dark-colored vehicle sped southbound on Reseda Boulevard around 7:15 p.m.

The car then got onto the westbound 101 Freeway and drove through the Tampa area, headed towards Calabasas around 7:18 p.m.

The driver exited on De Soto Avenue, traveling northbound and zooming through at least one red light at an intersection in the Woodland Hills area.

The vehicle made its way onto a bus lane on Vanowen Street and Canoga Avenue around 7:22 p.m., when the driver got out of the car and started running. He jumped over a fence and into the L.A. River wash.

The man then entered a tunnel in the area of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street in Canoga Park.

