Authorities pursue fleeing vehicle through L.A. County

Authorities are in pursuit of a vehicle through Los Angeles County.

The car hit speeds as high as 130 mph as it led officials on a chase north along the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, then onto the 5 Freeway and then the northbound 14 Freeway heading into the Antelope Valley.

The chase started in the West Los Angeles-area when officers tried to stop the car for speeding, officials said.

Sky5 was overhead but was unable to communicate a signal as the pursuit passed through the Palmdale area.