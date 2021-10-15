Driver sought after pursuit termination in Sherman Oaks area

Authorities were looking for a reckless driver who ditched his vehicle and ran into a residential area in Sherman Oaks.

The chase of the Volkswagen SUV began around 12:19 p.m. in the area of in the area of Topanga Canyon and Burbank, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver went into a Hidden Hills community and broke through a gate, while LAPD was already in pursuit, Lt. Jim Braden with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 1 p.m., police were seen surrounding what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle, which was stopped on a residential street in the Sherman Oaks area.

Sky5 footage showed one person being carried out of the home on a stretcher.

