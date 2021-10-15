Driver sought after pursuit termination in Sherman Oaks area

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities were looking for a reckless driver who ditched his vehicle and ran into a residential area in Sherman Oaks.

The chase of the Volkswagen SUV began around 12:19 p.m. in the area of in the area of Topanga Canyon and Burbank, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver went into a Hidden Hills community and broke through a gate, while LAPD was already in pursuit, Lt. Jim Braden with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 1 p.m., police were seen surrounding what appeared to be the suspect’s vehicle, which was stopped on a residential street in the Sherman Oaks area.

Sky5 footage showed one person being carried out of the home on a stretcher.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News