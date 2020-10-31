Stolen SUV driver in custody following pursuit in Long Beach

A driver was detained following a chaotic pursuit in Long Beach Friday afternoon, aerial video showed.

Officers were chasing the white Jeep SUV because it was stolen, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Brandt.

Authorities could not immediately confirm when or where the chase began.

Sky5 arrived above the scene around 5:50 p.m., as the driver was maneuvering dangerously and appeared to be speeding on surface streets on the border of Wilmington and south Long Beach.

The car was at times seen driving on the wrong side of the road and into the path of other vehicles as it made its way east into downtown Long Beach.

CHP vehicles were blocking some intersections to prevent other motorists from entering while the pursuit driver was speeding through the streets.

Around 6 p.m., the driver pulled into a parking area near Broadway Court and East La Reina Way, abandoned the Jeep and ran.

A short time later, he was apprehended by officers and taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.