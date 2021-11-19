Authorities pursue stolen vehicle driving on wrong side of 5 Freeway through L.A. and Orange counties

A driver is leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Sky5 was overhead just after 1 p.m. as the grey Honda made its way from Santa Fe Springs to La Mirada. Then the vehicle made its way into Orange County, from Fullerton to Anaheim.

The pursuit driver then got on the wrong side of the 5 Freeway in Anaheim, driving both on the shoulder and the HOV lane.

The Honda then got stuck on the shoulder of the 5 Freeway in Buena Park, as a construction zone came up ahead. The driver paused for a few minutes, apparently waiting to make a U-turn onto the freeway.

The southbound 5 Freeway was shut down in the meantime as police units pulled up near the car.

The driver then backed up and turned the vehicle back into the correct direction on the HOV and shoulder lanes as officers drew their weapons towards the car.

Police were in a standoff with the driver for several minutes, before the Honda got back on the freeway, this time in the correct direction. But the car slowed to a stop almost immediately, and three LAPD units pulled up behind it.

The driver accelerated and a patrol unit sped up, brushing up against the Honda as it continued on, exiting onto Beach Boulevard.

Officers then conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the car for just a moment before it backed away and continued driving again.

The driver continued on surface streets, again heading into La Mirada then to Fullerton.

Check back for updates to this developing story.