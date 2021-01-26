Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on pursuit through Torrance area: LAPD

Officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Torrance area Tuesday night.

The chase began around 8:43 p.m. as police pursued a driver wanted for stealing a gray Honda Civic, according to Officer Tony Im with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver initially zipped through the Gardena area and then made his was to Torrance.

Sky5 was above the scene just after 9 p.m. as the silver sedan was being chased by LAPD officers.

The vehicle pulled over in the area of Del Amo Boulevard and Madison Street in Torrance around 9:07 p.m. with at least four police vehicles behind it.

The driver surrendered, and officers took him into custody.