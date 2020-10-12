Authorities pursue stolen vehicle suspect in O.C.

California Highway Patrol officials are pursuing a stolen vehicle suspect in Orange County Monday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. the driver of a white van was eluding authorities on surface streets in Santa Ana, before making his or her way to Garden Grove.

At one point, police vehicles stopped behind the van as it was stuck in traffic near Harbor Boulevard and Trask Avenue in Garden Grove, aerial video from Sky5 showed. The van continued north on Harbor, however, once traffic continued to flow.

Soon after, the driver pulled into a parking lot in Garden Grove, with authorities in tow. The driver then continued north on Harbor, once again.

