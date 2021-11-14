Authorities pursue suspect from Westlake to South San Jose Hills following assault on officer: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol pursued an alleged assailant from Westlake to South San Jose Hills on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The pursuit of a suspect wanted for an alleged assault of LAPD officers with a deadly weapon began at 2:12 p.m. in the 200 block of Silver Lake Boulevard in Westlake, according to Officer Cervantes of the LAPD.

As the LAPD pursued the suspect, the chase left LAPD jurisdiction, and the California Highway Patrol got involved at 2:18 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

The CHP took over the pursuit in the Baldwin Park area and followed the suspect until they exited their vehicle in the South San Jose Hills area, Figueroa added.

The suspect entered a home near Doverdale Avenue and Hurley Street.

The identity of the suspect and any news of a potential arrest have not yet been released.