The California Highway Patrol arrested the driver of an allegedly stolen tractor-trailer in Orange County Monday morning.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of San Bernardino, according to the CHP.

Officers pursued it on the westbound 91 Freeway until reaching Buena Park, where the semi exited and eventually came to a stop on Altura Boulevard.

At least four CHP vehicles pulled up behind the semi and took the driver into custody after he exited the truck around 9:20 a.m.

The identity of the driver has not been released.