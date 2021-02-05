Vehicle pursuit in Colton ends with foot chase, 2 in custody

Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in the Colton area Friday evening, ending with a foot chase and two people in custody.

Sky5 was overheard around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Redlands Avenue and Laurel Street as the white sedan sped away from deputies.

The car then entered into a parking lot, almost slamming head-on into another vehicle. The passenger appeared to throw an object out of the vehicle.

After continuing on surface streets and weaving around cars, the driver stopped the vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Olive Street. Both he and the passenger got out around 5:48 p.m. and started running in a residential area.

The female passenger stopped running shortly after and surrendered to authorities.

Deputies continued to chase the male driver on foot, entering a home at one point. Minutes later, deputies carried a barefoot man out and took him into custody.

No further details were immediately available.