Driver in custody after leading police on chase in Inglewood

A man who led authorities on a pursuit on Inglewood surface streets was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff with officers.

At least eight police vehicles were behind the pursuit suspect as the individual drove erratically on surface streets, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The sedan appeared to have front-end damage and the driver was weaving in and out of traffic to avoid police following closely behind. The driver blew through red lights and narrowly missed other vehicles, aerial video showed.

About 2:20 p.m., the driver slowed down and stopped on West 99th Street and South Inglewood Avenue, but did not get out of the car.

The pursuing officers got out of their vehicles and stood behind the driver, waiting for the suspect to get out.

About 2:35 p.m. the driver got out of the car and got on the ground, officers cleared the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

