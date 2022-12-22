Two suspects eluded authorities after a pursuit on the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear where the chase began, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood gang unit was chasing the driver apparently for having a gun, officials said. A passenger was also in the vehicle, police said.

Around 12:20 p.m. the driver of a black sedan was heading north on the 101 Freeway.

The driver hopped off the freeway and back on the southbound side in the Universal City area.

Shortly after, authorities spotted the abandoned car under the freeway overpass near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Cahuenga Avenue, but the two suspects were nowhere in sight.

Several LAPD vehicles blocked the area amid the investigation, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

