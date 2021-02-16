Driver crashes into power pole during pursuit in Los Angeles

A vehicle pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a power pole in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Sky5 arrived above the chase around 10:55 p.m. just before the white SUV crashed into a power pole in front of a home in the area of Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street.

Sparks could be seen flying during the moment of impact, as the pole fell onto the home.

Police had arrived at the scene when Sky5 left about ten minutes later. The outcome of the situation was unclear. The driver did not appear to be there and it was not yet clear whether the person had been taken into custody.

No further details were available.