Man surrenders small child after leading police on a pursuit through Los Angeles

A man with a baby in tow led authorities on a pursuit through Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Authorities started pursuing the silver Toyota Prius just before 9 p.m. on Burger Avenue and Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver was wanted for spousal assault and had a minor in the vehicle, CHP said.

Aerials from Sky5 showed the chase go through Boyle Heights around 9:10 p.m., as sparks were flying from underneath the sedan.

The driver stopped the car around 9:24 p.m. at Crenshaw Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, and exited the vehicle carrying the small child.

After a standoff that lasted a few minutes, the man surrendered the child to police. He was then taken into custody.

A police officer could be seen holding the child, who appeared to be safe, and wrapping the youngster in a blanket.

No further information was immediately available.