Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night.

The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said.

The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at one point.

The driver eventually pulled over at a gas station near Victoria and Long Beach Boulevard as a trail of patrol cars followed closely behind.

The driver surrendered to officers and was taken into custody.

The incident began as a pursuit but was later downgraded to a surveillance before the suspect was arrested.

Sky5 was overhead.