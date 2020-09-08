Reckless driving suspect in standoff with LAPD in Malibu after pursuit; traffic blocked

LAPD officials are in a standoff with a reckless driving suspect along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu after the driver led them on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

The chase started about 1:55 p.m. at Ventura Boulevard and DeSoto Avenue, police said. The driver allegedly hit several cars along Ventura Boulevard and ran a red light.

At one point, the driver stopped along PCH, while several Los Angeles Police department units were in tow, aerial video from Sky5 showed. The driver then continued driving along PCH.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the driver stopped again along PCH and Carbon Canyon Road, and at least six LAPD units were waiting behind, aerial video showed.

The major coastal thoroughfare was blocked from Sweetwater Mesa to Carbon Canyon after the driver stopped.

Before the driver turned onto PCH, a brush fire had ignited along Topanga Canyon Boulevard, but it is unclear if the blaze was related to the chase.

The blaze prompted a ground and aerial fire attack and was last reported at 7 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.