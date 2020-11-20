Authorities pursue vehicle in San Fernando Valley

Authorities were in pursuit of a fleeing pickup truck in the San Fernando Valley area Thursday night.

Sky5 arrived over the chase around 11 p.m. as the truck moved northbound on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass area, after driving through Pacoima and Arleta.

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit from the Los Angeles Police Department about five minutes later.

By 11:10 p.m. the vehicle was passing through the Castaic area while continuing to travel northbound on the 5 Freeway.

At least three CHP ground units continued to follow the car past 11:11 p.m. as it worked its way toward Lake Hughes Road.

The pursuit was still underway when Sky5 left the scene just before 11:12 p.m.