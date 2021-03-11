Authorities pursue stolen vehicle in San Fernando Valley

Authorities are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the San Fernando Valley area Thursday afternoon.

The white Ford Edge was moving through Burbank around 3:55 p.m. as Sky5 arrived above the scene.

The vehicle made its way southbound on the 5 Freeway, going through Glendale to Los Angeles. With moderate traffic on the freeway, a patrol vehicle was able to follow close behind.

A Los Angeles Police Department air unit reported that there was a passenger in the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before 4:10 p.m., another vehicle right in front of the stolen Ford came to a stop on the freeway, forcing the Ford to come to a halt with four patrol units behind. But the driver of the stolen vehicle then went around the car and continued on.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

