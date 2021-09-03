Man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon detained in Van Nuys after police pursuit

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon led authorities on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Friday, and was ultimately detained in Van Nuys.

The chase of the black BMW began on the 118 Freeway just before 4:50 p.m., as the driver was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Sky5 was above the chase around 5:15 p.m. as the vehicle moved through residential portions of San Fernando at high speeds.

The car briefly went into oncoming traffic in the area of Truman Street and Maclay Avenue, nearly hitting other vehicles several times.

The driver weaved through traffic on San Fernando Road, again driving on the wrong side of the road to get past vehicles during rush hour.

The BMW then went down Sepulveda Boulevard, and started to slow down on eastbound Saticoy Street at Willis Avenue. The driver stuck his head out of the front window and began to motion with both hands as the car continued to creep forward.

The driver, wearing a red had, appeared to have something in his hand.

As patrol units got closer, the driver accelerated then stopped again. At least five patrol units pulled up behind the BMW, on Saticoy Street and Tobias Avenue, and officers drew their weapons.

The driver then stepped out of the vehicle and put his hands up, surrendering. He was taken into custody moments later, around 5:45 p.m.