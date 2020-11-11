Authorities pursue vehicle from Joshua Tree area into L.A. County

The California Highway Patrol is pursuing a vehicle from the Joshua Tree area into Los Angeles County Wednesday morning.

Authorities initiated the chase off the 62 Freeway in Joshua Tree about 9:15 a.m. Officers were making a traffic stop when the driver took off, officials said.

About 11 a.m. the driver of the gray Lincoln Navigator was making their way to the Whittier area on the southbound 605 Freeway.

The driver eventually continued onto the westbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower toward the 710 Freeway in the Compton area.

The driver was weaving in and out of lanes to avoid traffic as CHP officers were ahead and behind the vehicle, aerial video showed.

Around 11 a.m. the driver got off freeway in Compton and continue to elude authorities on surface streets.

CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopters were following the pursuit suspect from above.

