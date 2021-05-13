A driver leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase along the 110 Freeway and surface streets in the Los Angeles area Thursday morning was taken into custody after a successful PIT maneuver caused his truck to flip over.

The driver was traveling on the 110 Freeway before he got off the highway and was leading authorities on surface streets. At one point he was seen waving at Sky5, which was overhead.

While on surface streets, the driver did not stop at two red lights, the aerial video showed.

Sometime after 9:30 a.m., the driver got back on the westbound side of the highway, but stayed near the off-ramp.

Just before 9:40 a.m. the driver once again got off the freeway and was back on surface streets on Arlington Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

At one point, while driving slowly, he forced other drivers in opposing lanes to move out of his way, aerial footage showed.

The driver again could be seen blowing through a red light near Venice Boulevard.

At 9:42 a.m., the driver went into parking structure at San Vicente and Venice boulevards, but was soon back out on surface streets.

Soon after, a CHP unit was able to hit the back of the truck in an attempt at a PIT maneuver, and was successful on a second try.

CHP officers then got out of their vehicles and drew their guns at the driver of the truck.

Shortly after, the driver — who was able to evade capture — made a U-turn and again headed west on San Vicente, aerial video showed.

About 9:45 a.m. the CHP unit again tried a PIT maneuver and the truck stopped for a short period, but the driver eventually continued west.

The unit then hit the back of the truck once again, this time causing the vehicle to flip over at San Vicente and South Redondo boulevards, in the Mid-Wilshire area.

A CHP officer broke the driver’s side window and was able to pull him out of the truck by his leg and take him into custody after a struggle.

No further details have been released.