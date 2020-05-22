Authorities pursue reported stolen pickup truck through South L.A.

Authorities are in pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle in the South Los Angeles area on Friday morning.

Sky5 was first over the chase on the southbound 110 Freeway south of downtown L.A. around 10:20 a.m. Within minutes, the pickup truck had exited the freeway and was speeding on surface streets, the aerial footage showed.

The truck could be seen driving erratically and dangerously, swerving across lines and driving the wrong way at times.

Pursuit driver nearly clips vehicle while making a turn onto a street in the South L.A. area. Watch live: https://t.co/XuN1hFwQAs pic.twitter.com/alsNAi3dJd — KTLA (@KTLA) May 22, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department units were following the vehicle, as was an air unit.

By 10:35 a.m., the pickup was circling residential streets in the Florence neighborhood of South L.A., near John C. Fremont High School.

The chase began in Pomona when officers discovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 1000 block of Ninth Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Officers tried to pull it over, but the driver would not stop, which prompted the pursuit, police said.

The chase went down the 10 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley before entering the Los Angeles area. California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit in the Baldwin Park area, according to Pomona police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.