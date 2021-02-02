Authorities pursue vehicle on 110 Freeway in San Pedro area

Authorities are chasing vehicle through the South Los Angeles and southern L.A. County area Tuesday evening. Sky5 is overhead.

Around 7:04 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department started chasing a driver suspected of having a weapon, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.

Sky5 was overhead around 7:30 p.m. as the silver sedan moved through Crenshaw Boulevard and 39th Street.

The car drove through a red light, making a left at an intersection in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

As of 7:40 p.m. the car was going eastbound on Slauson Avenue, moving through a residential area as at least three police vehicles followed close behind.

The driver was moving erratically through several intersections, nearly crashing into at least one vehicle.

The vehicle then got onto the southbound 110 Freeway at 7:46 p.m., slowing down, with at least six police cars following close behind and a helicopter unit overhead.

The car continued slowly down the freeway for miles, making its way into San Pedro.

Check back for updates to this developing story.