Authorities pursued vehicle in the Carson area

Authorities were briefly in a pursuit of a vehicle through Carson on Friday morning.

It was not immediately known when and where the chase started, or why authorities had pursued the white car.

When Sky5 was first over the pursuit around 7:40 a.m., the vehicle appeared to be speeding down surface streets in Carson, aerial video showed.

The car then began weaving through residential streets before ending up on Avalon Boulevard.

Law enforcement vehicles were initially chasing the vehicle, but then units appeared to back off soon after.

At one point, the car drove behind multiple units on Avalon near Del Amo Boulevard, according to the aerial video. Further down the street, a patrol unit could be seen apparently monitoring it from behind.

A law enforcement helicopter was also tracking the vehicle from above.

Sky5 left the scene about 8:15 a.m. after the car entered Long Beach.