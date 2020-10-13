Man tackled, taken into custody after leading authorities on pursuit in Ventura County

A man was tackled and taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit in Ventura County Tuesday afternoon.

The truck driver had stopped in a parking lot near The Promenade at Westlake Village and was involved in a standoff with deputies for about a half-hour before taking off again, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Soon the driver got on the northbound 101 Freeway and headed deeper into Ventura County.

The suspect continued driving erratically on surface streets once getting back off the highway in Thousand Oaks.

After stopping at an intersection, a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office vehicle tried to box the driver in, but he sped off after hitting a curb.

He continued speeding through winding back roads in the area, aerial video showed. Soon, there appeared to be no police vehicles chasing the suspect.

Authorities were waiting for the driver at an intersection in an agricultural area near Camarillo, but he continued to elude them. By then, several sheriff’s vehicles were in tow.

About 1:20 p.m. the driver pulled over near Laguna and Wood roads, and deputies surrounded the truck.

The driver got out of the truck after trying to accelerate forward and was tackled by a deputy, aerial video showed.

He was taken into custody without further incident. It is unclear what the driver was originally wanted for.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Avoid the Promenade Shopping Center at Westlake Blvd. / Thousand Oaks Blvd. Due to Police Activity https://t.co/KODqSpT8v8 — Thousand Oaks Sta. (@toaksvcso) October 13, 2020