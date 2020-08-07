Suspect driver pursued by authorities throughout southeast L.A. County

Authorities pursued a black Honda throughout southeast L.A. County on local freeways and side streets on Friday afternoon after the driver failed to stop for a police officer in Upland.

The pursuit began in Upland shortly after 12 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Foothill Blvd when an officer tried to stop the car for an equipment violation but the driver fled, the Upland Police Department told KTLA.

Upland police have since handed the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 1 p.m., the suspect driver was in the Norwalk area on the northbound 605 Freeway. A passenger was also seen in the car, at one point he opened the door, got out and then got back into the car.

At one point, CHP moved into “surveillance mode” because the suspect was driving too erratically.

The suspect driver was seen weaving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed, and also driving on the wrong side of the road.

A law enforcement helicopter was following the suspect drive from the air, and a few ground units were following a block or so behind.

Sky5 is overhead.

