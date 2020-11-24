Authorities move into tracking mode after pursuing allegedly armed driver through East Los Angeles area

Authorities in Los Angeles were in pursuit of a vehicle in the East Los Angeles area on Monday evening, but when the allegedly armed driver began driving dangerously officials went into tracking mode.

The pursuit began at 5:13 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Gertrude in East Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA the pursuit driver was a male with a gun.

The vehicle was driving erratically on surface streets and on the 10 Freeway in the areas of Monterey Park, East L.A. and Boyle Heights. Video from Sky5 showed the driver plowing through red lights, driving on the sidewalks and in bike lanes narrowly missing pedestrians and bicycles.

At around 5:45 p.m., LAPD moved into tracking mode because of the dangerous speeds the car was going.

Law enforcement air units remained overhead while the driver made his way to the downtown Los Angeles area.

Just before 6 p.m., the driver was no longer visible after he went into a parking structure near Pershing Square.

