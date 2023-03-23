Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle out of Ventura County on Thursday night.

The vehicle was reportedly taken from a liquor store in the Moorpark area. When California Highway Patrol tried pulling the suspect over, the driver sped off, leading authorities on a pursuit.

The vehicle was seen speeding through red lights before parking momentarily at a Ralph’s grocery store parking lot before speeding off again.

A spike strip was thrown onto the vehicle’s path on the 101 Freeway, puncturing the suspect’s tires. The driver slowed down and exited the freeway in Sherman Oaks. A successful pit maneuver shortly afterward disabled the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver, who appeared to be a female, exited the car and walked over to a sidewalk as authorities surrounded her, asking her to surrender.

Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle out of Ventura County on March 23, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect appeared to be initially uncooperative and stood off on a nearby sidewalk before authorities and a K-9 approached her. Sky5 video showed the K-9 tugging at the woman’s right sleeve amid a short struggle.

She was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Sky5 was overhead.