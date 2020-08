Authorities were chasing a driver in the San Gabriel Valley area Tuesday evening.

Sky5 was overhead around 6:50 p.m. as a police vehicle performed a PIT maneuver on a white sedan on Hollenbeck Avenue in Covina. At least three patrol cars then blocked the car.

Police put handcuffs on the driver and dragged him a few feet away. He was taken into custody.

Check back for updates to this developing story.