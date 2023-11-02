Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and lifeguards recovered a body that was found in the water off Point Mugu on Thursday.

Authorities responded to a beach at Mugu Rock along the Pacific Coast Highway at about 11:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a person in the water who was not breathing, officials said.

They recovered the body of a male. No information about the victim was released, and neither was the potential cause of death.

It is not immediately known if the Sheriff’s Department is considering the incident a crime.