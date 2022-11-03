Authorities on Thursday released a photo of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Bloomington party earlier this week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released this image of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a teen in Bloomington.

Robert Plyley was shot during the party in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was found in the driveway of a house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

An investigation revealed that a large party was held at the location and several fights broke out, during which Plyley was shot, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No further details about the incident have been released, but authorities are hoping to identify the person of interest.

Investigators had previously asked the public to come forward with video from the party that may have captured the fight or the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest, or who may still have video is asked to call Detective David Carpenter at 909-890-4904.

Plyley was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

He was described by his family as being athletic and ambitious, and played both football and basketball at his school.

“We are all at a lost missing the HUGE sunburst of energy that is Robert,” the family had previously said in a statement.