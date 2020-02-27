Authorities release new surveillance video of Echo Park hit-and-run; driver sought

Authorities released new surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of finding a driver who killed one person and injured another in an Echo Park hit and run.

Police released the graphic video and are offering a $50,000 reward for information about the driver who struck a couple walking northbound on Sunset Boulevard at White Knoll Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez appears in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Feb. 24, 2020.

Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez, 58, and her 71-year-old male companion were struck by a red or burgundy 4-door sedan before reaching the north curb of Sunset Boulevard, the department said. They were dragged about 50 feet before being dislodged, police said.

Officials had earlier described the victims as husband and wife.

The newly surfaced surveillance video shows the sedan traveling on a mostly empty street before striking the pair, who then tumble on the ground. They can be seen laying motionless in the street after being hit.

Video from another security camera released Monday captured the driver stopping for 10 seconds before fleeing.

The motorist took off without rendering aid or identifying himself or herself, according to police.

Alvarado-Lopez died after being transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said. The man, whose identity was not released, suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries, according to LAPD.

The couple was not on a crosswalk at the time of the crash, and the driver likely would not have been arrested had he or she stayed at the scene and helped the pair, Detective Juan Campos told KTLA.

“The break lights come on after the impact and the driver stops. Obviously they know they hit somebody and I believe they know what they hit,” Campos said, calling the scene a “carnage.”

People with information that lead to an arrest and conviction in the case could be eligible for a $50,000 reward made available by the L.A. City Council for hit-and-run crashes, Campos said.

LAPD’s Central Traffic division can be reached at 213-833-3746.