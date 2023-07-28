Deputies in Orange County fatally shot a suspected car burglar who walked directly at them carrying an axe, body camera and surveillance video released on Friday show.

The shooting occurred on June 14 when authorities received 911 calls to report a man breaking into cars on Van Buren Street in Midway City.

In several videos released on Friday, deputies are seen approaching the suspect as he rummages through a car in a gated driveway.

They quickly notice he is holding an axe and retreat to the driveway entrance.

Body camera and surveillance video show the suspect approaching the deputies with an axe in Midway City, California. Jun 14, 2023. (UCSD)

“Drop the axe! Drop it!” the deputies shout.

Instead, the man walks toward them with the axe in his right hand.

“Stop! Don’t move!” the deputies shout until the suspect gets to within a few feet of them and they open fire.

The suspect falls to the ground with several fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities are still conducting a critical incident review to determine if the deputies’ actions were justified.

The suspect’s name was not released.