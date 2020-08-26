Authorities release video of Santa Monica arsonist, offer $5,000 reward in hopes of finding her

Authorities announced a reward of up to $5,000 Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a person responsible for starting fires at several businesses in Santa Monica.

Several blazes were set on the streets of Santa Monica during civil unrest following George Floyd protests on May 31. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released video of a woman attempting to set multiple fires that day, in hopes of locating her.

One fire was started at Santa Monica Tobacco, located at 1434 Fourth St., around 3:20 p.m., officials said. Another fire was also started the same evening at REI at 402 Santa Monica Blvd. around 3:40 p.m.

Authorities believe the same woman set the fires. She was described as a Black woman with a tattoo of Africa on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Santa Monica Police Department Detective D. Chabot at 310-458-2201 ext. 6679 or Sgt. C. Green at 310-458-8414.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 25, 2020.